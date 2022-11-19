Cessnock Council set to lobby State Government over Huntlee land plot decision

A decision to approve smaller housing lot sizes at Huntlee, has drawn blow-back from Cessnock Council, who are set to lobby the state Planning Department, to see it reversed.

The lots, known as Urban One, would see plots of land as small as 217 square metres and up to 354 square metres on offer.

The developer successfully applied to the NSW Department of Planning for the smaller sizes, which would accommodate compact dwellings around the commercial centre of the estate.

Cessnock Council says the community has been vocal in its objection to the move, saying it will create traffic and parking issues.

A letter asking for a reversal will be written to the Minister for Planning Anthony Roberts, as well as Cessnock MP Clayton Barr.

Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal says council is standing with the community on the issue.

“The community have raised a number of valid concerns in regard to parking, traffic, and amenity.

“There are also concerns about the lack of access to educational facilities and healthcare and the impact this would have by allowing further intensification of development at Huntlee,” Cr Suvaal said.

Image: Huntlee.