Fines issued, arrest and vehicle seized during police operation in bushland near Cessnock

Hunter Valley Police have issued a number of fines and made one arrest during a joint operation within two local conservation areas.

Officers from Cessnock Highway Patrol, along with rangers from National Parks and Wildlife, conducted patrols in the Werakata and Stockrington State Conservation Area’s in response to increasing reports of unregistered trail bikes, malicious damage and burnout offences.

During the two day operation earlier this month, six people were detected on unregistered bikes, two people found in restricted areas and a burnt out stolen car was recovered.

Across from the one of the areas, Police were also alerted to a number of vehicles entering a private property, and when they arrived, they spoke with ten people who were issued with trespass infringements.

In another separate incident, the driver of a Commodore who did a burnout on the Haul Road at Stockrington was also charged, had his licence suspended and car impounded.