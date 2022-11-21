Knights NRLW stars champions of the world

Newcastle Knights NRLW players Yasmin Clydsdale and Caitlan Johnston are going to need a bigger trophy cabinet…

The Knights duo have made it to the top of their game as part of the Australian Jillaroos squad who won the 2021 Women’s Rugby League World Cup final against New Zealand in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The Jillaroos were dominant, thrashing the Kiwi Ferns 54-4. Yasmin Clydsdale had a hand in the seventh try of the game against the Kiwi side after going through the New Zealand defence to find Taryn Aiken in support.

Fellow Knights premiership winning player Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly played for New Zealand in yesterday’s game and Shanice Parker did play early on in the World Cup for the Kiwi side playing a huge role in their campaign early on before being forced to the sideline with a knee injury.

The Australian men’s team, the Kangaroos also won their Rugby League World Cup Final against Samoa 30-10.