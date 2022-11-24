Contamination Zone Expanded At Ampol’s Wickham Fuel Terminal

The Ampol fuel terminal, adjacent to the Wickham Woolstore

The contamination zone around Ampol’s fuel terminal in Wickham has been extended after more evidence of its toxic legacy was uncovered.

As part of the NSW Environment Protection Authority’s clean up works, investigations revealed historical groundwater contamination across the site beyond the areas previously declared.

In 2016 and 2019 respectively, part of the terminal and an adjacent parcel of land at the former Wickham Woolstore were deemed significantly contaminated land under the Contaminated Land Management Act

NSW EPA Executive Director Stephen Beaman said in light of the latest discovery the EPA has issued a notice to extend the declaration to cover the whole terminal after proactive investigations, instigated by ongoing remediation work at the site.

“We’ve been regulating and overseeing the clean-up of contamination at various locations at the terminal and during this work we investigated the possibility of more widespread contamination of the site.”

Neighbours are being notified, but to date the EPA says there is no risk to anyone living near the terminal.

Mr Beaman said Ampol will do further investigations to determine if more clean-up work is needed.

“The EPA will oversee the management of contamination and ensure any necessary remediation is done in a timely manner and has minimal impact on nearby residents,” he said.

This is the second time in seven years the contamination footprint has had to be extended.