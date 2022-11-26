Hunter First Responders Awarded For Bravery In 2020 Gwandalan Tragedy

Two local emergency services personnel have been recognised for their bravery in tragic circumstances.

Philip Blackmore, a Rural Fire Service volunteer, and Matthew Wilson, an off-duty paramedic, responded to an explosion at a home in Gwandalan back in 2020.

When they arrived on the scene they found a man unconscious, bleeding, badly burnt and not breathing after his car exploded in his driveway.

Blackmore and Wilson began CPR in dangerous conditions, close to the burning vehicle with a risk of further explosions. Sadly the man could not be saved.

Both first responders were awarded Bronze medals by the Royal Humane Society of NSW this week for their efforts.