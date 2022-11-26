Hunter Valley Cycling Accident Claims The Life Of 59-Year-Old Man

Emergency services rushed to try and save the life of a cyclist in the Hunter Valley earlier today.

It is understood a 59-year-old man from Scone was on a regular Saturday morning ride with a group along Upper Dartbrook Road – about 16km north-west of Scone – when his bike slipped while crossing a culvert, causing him to fall and hit his head.

Paramedics arrived on the scene just before 7:30am where the man’s fellow cyclists had been performing CPR, but he could not be revived.

He has been identified and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.