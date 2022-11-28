Elermore Vale pub seeking to extend opening hours

Hotel Elermore has applied to the liquor and gaming watchdog, as it seeks to extend it’s trading hours by six hours per week.

The pub which sits within the Elermore Vale Shopping, currently has a licence to trade until 12am Monday to Wednesday and until 2am Thursday to Saturday however, the own wants to stay open until 2am Monday through to Saturday.

Formerly known as the Shaft Tavern, the venue was purchased by Iris Capital, who have undertaken significant renovations since acquiring it.

The previous owners had an application to trade until 4am knocked back in 2019, by the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority, due to objections from residents.

Image credit: Hotel Elermore.