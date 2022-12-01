Kotara School teacher wins prestigious scholarship

A Newcastle teacher has been named as one of the best in NSW.

The NSW Government has announced the winners of the prestigious Premier’s Teacher Scholarships for commitment to quality education recognising NSW teachers from government and non-government schools and preschools, and teachers at TAFE NSW Institutes.

Brianne Balfoort from the Kotara School for Specific Purpose has received the Premier’s Anika Foundation Youth Depression Awareness Scholarships.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the scholarships provide recipients with up to $15,000 to support a five-week study tour.

“These scholarships provide teachers with the unique opportunity to explore their field of expertise by visiting some of Australia’s highly acclaimed schools and centres for teaching and learning,

“This is an amazing opportunity that can really transform a teacher’s professional career by broadening their knowledge and expanding their horizons.”

Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said it was great to see vocational scholarships included in the awards every year.

“We have fantastic vocational teachers across the State who are securing a brighter future for NSW by making sure our young people have varied skills valued by employers,” Mr Henskens said.

Congratulations Ms Balfoort!