New fenced off-leash dog park proposed for Maryland

A draft masterplan is now up for public comment, for a brand new fenced off-leash dog park at Maryland.

With over 63,000 pooches registered in Newcastle, council is pushing ahead with a new park at Maryland Drive Reserve, which would cater for both large and small dogs.

The concept design proposes the project to be delivered in three stages, with the first lot of works on one fenced area and amenities to be complete by mid-next year.

Once the whole development is complete, it will boast shelters, tables, dog bubblers, landscaping as well as a car park.

To have your say head to council’s wesbite.