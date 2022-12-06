Investigation into Stockton murder lead to second arrest

A woman has been charged in relation to an alleged murder at Stockton last year.

54-year-old Graham Cameron’s body was found in his home on Fullerton Street in July 2021.

Details released during investigations revealed he was fatally stabbed before his unit was set alight.

In early October, a 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with Mr Cameron’s murder. He remains before the courts.

On Tuesday morning, as part of their ongoing investigations, police arrested a 23-year-old woman at a home, not too far away from the victims, on Stone Street, Stockton.

She was taken back to Newcastle Police Station where she was charged with concealing a serious indictable offence, refused bail and is due before court today.