Subdivision and new road proposed for Teralba

A development application for a small subdivision at Teralba has been lodged with Lake Macquarie City Council.

The developer is proposing 14 residential lots behind Quarry Road, which would be accessed via a new road to be built through number 30.

The property was acquired in March 2021, with the developer set to demolish the existing four bedroom home, to make way for the new road.

In the application, the developer says the to-be-constructed road layout, would allow for future subdivision to the East of the site, something nearby residents are concerned of.

The application currently has seven submissions, who are all against the project, citing concerns around bio-diversity, the steep environment and over development.