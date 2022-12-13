Beach erosion on the agenda for Councils along the Hunter’s coast

A buried seawall at Stockton will be considered at tonight’s Newcastle Council meeting.

Tenders were called for back in October for the structure to be built at the southern end of the existing Mitchell Street seawall.

It’s part of a suite of works to address the ongoing erosion crisis at the shoreline of Stockton, which has been washing away bit-by-bit with every east coast low event.

The company which has been awarded the tender has been kept under wraps and will be discussed in a closed session of council tonight.

Meantime, Lake Macquarie Council discussed options to address erosion at Blacksmiths Beach overnight.

The state government is set to be lobbied to use the sand to be dredged from the Swansea Channel to address erosion at the beach.

Emergency dredging of the Swansea Channel is scheduled to get underway in the new year, and Lake Macquarie Council wants to see the material put to good use just a few hundred metres away.

Councillors last night agreed to write to Transport for NSW, who are conducting the works, to operate a sand transfer system from the channel to the southern end of the beach which has been washing away.

Council says it will also look at improving sand dune vegetation management south of the surf club.