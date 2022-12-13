Community To Have Their Say On Future Of Newcastle 500 

Newcastle’s East End residents are expected to jump at the chance to voice opposition to a proposed Council survey about the future of the Supercars 500 event.

Council will tonight consider a six week consultation period about the upcoming March race and its future once the current five year agreement ends.

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the future of the Newcastle 500 beyond the final race is a decision of the NSW Government in the first instance as the consent authority for the race.

“Any inclusion of Newcastle as a potential host city for another five years will be subject to broad community and stakeholder consultation, and a decision of the elected Council after the March 2023 event,” Cr Nelmes said.

The draft consultation strategy would gather feedback from the community via telephone survey across the entire city.

In-person surveys are also proposed around the event precinct during the race period to provide insight into attendees’ behaviours including visitation to local businesses. Three post-event stakeholder workshops with community, business and industry representatives would also be held.

A report on the feedback and insights from the community to inform the decision about any potential extension of the Newcastle 500 will be prepared for Council mid next year.