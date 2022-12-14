Fire crews respond to battery fire at Beresfield overnight

A Beresfield business is thanking it’s lucky stars today, after quick thinking fire crews extinguished a battery fire overnight.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews, from East Maitland and Tarro, were called the scene just before midnight, where they were met with a heavily smoke logged building, where a UPS battery had caught alight

Donning their breathing apparatus and CO2 extinguishers, crews made their way into the computer room, using eight cylinders to fully extinguish the blaze.

But the job wasn’t done yet, monitoring for toxic gases needed to be complete and thermal imaging to ensure no chance of re-ignition.

As a result of the exercise, the first responders suffered static shock from the extinguishers, which was treated by responding paramedics.