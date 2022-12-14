Hunter Valley Police appealing for help to locate missing woman

Hunter Valley Police are appealing for information to find a missing woman, who may be in Singleton.

42-year-old Natalie Stevens was last seen on Church Street in Singleton on the morning of Tuesday December 6.

Police say she is known to live a transient lifestyle.

She is described as Caucasian in appearance, fair complexion around 160 centimetres tall, thin build, with brown hair and eyes.

If you see Natalie or know where she is, get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Singleton Police Station on 6578 7499.