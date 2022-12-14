Multimillion Dollar Funding Boost For Newcastle’s Largest Playground

Plans to build the city’s largest playground at Foreshore Park are in full swing with a $2.27 million funding boost from the NSW Government.

The 8,400 square meter regional playground and waterplay area called Livvi’s Place forms the centrepiece of Newcastle Council’s Harbour Foreshore Masterplan which was unanimously adopted at last night’s meeting.

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the $2.27 million grant from the state’s Resources for Regions program will fast-track the delivery of the $12 million stage one project.

“Following the unanimous adoption of the Harbour Foreshore Masterplan last night, City of Newcastle will now get to work on delivering this shared community vision for the iconic Harbour Foreshore precinct,” Cr Nelmes said.

“This project will help realise the full potential of one of Newcastle’s premier open areas, creating a drawcard destination for locals and visitors from across the region to enjoy.”

The Harbour Foreshore Masterplan will be delivered in stages, with the playground and waterplay area the first slated for construction, which should begin in 2023.

Detailed designs for the fully-fenced accessible playground are currently underway. Initial concepts included in the Masterplan feature junior and toddler areas, water-based play, a giant maritime-inspired swing set with inclusive swings, natured-based play areas and quiet space, connected via accessible paths, seating, gardens and lawns.

The area, unique to Newcastle will also have accessible amenities and a kiosk which will service both the playground and the wider Foreshore Park.

The Harbour Foreshore Masterplan is designed to create new connections between the city and the harbour’s edge around Foreshore Park and along Joy Cummings Promenade. It includes increasing the amount of shaded canopy by 250% from 2,800 to 9,800 square meters.

The Livvi’s Place playground will be developed in collaboration with Touched by Olivia and Variety – the Children’s Charity, who have provided funding and expertise to assist with the design phase.