Bus and two cars collide at Morisset

Investigations are continuing this morning into a serious accident between a school bus and two cars near Morisset yesterday.

After 5 o’clock yesterday afternoon emergency services responded to a head on accident on Dora Creek Bridge between a bus and two cars.

Several people were trapped when Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Ambulance arrived on scene – crews assisted with trapped and injured occupants rendering the area safe not long after arrival.

One man was taken to hospital by paramedics for further treatment and was last reported to be in a stable condition.

NSW Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.