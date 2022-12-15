Newcastle Knights pay visit to sick kids at John Hunter Hospital

The John Hunter Children’s Hospital annual Christmas Party had some extra special red and blue guests.

The Newcastle Knights full NRL squad visited the wards around the hospital, bringing some festive joy to patients, families and staff, ahead of Christmas.

Player Kalyn Ponga says he was glad to be back after years of pandemic restrictions.

“With COVID-19 over the past couple of years, it’s been hard to be able to do this and it’s a different experience for some of the boys.

“It was a good opportunity to spread some Christmas spirit,” Ponga said.

The visit is part of the John Hunter Children’s Hospital 12 Days of Christmas Appeal, which runs until Friday.

Knights Player Jayden Brailey says these types of visits are good for the team.

“For the young guys in our squad who haven’t been exposed to this before, it puts a whole lot of things in your life into perspective and makes you grateful for what you do have.

“It’s great to be able to make a difference for those going through a tough time,” Brailey said.