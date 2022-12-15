Vandals have been targeting some of Newcastle’s much loved precincts, twice in one week.

The Wallsend Active Hub was subject to serious fire damage early this week with a burnt patch left on the basketball court.

Newcastle Council has confirmed just days later the play equipment at the Brickwork Park at Wallsend now also needs repair due to another act of vandalism – it appears someone has set fire to the pay set.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Newcastle Police District officers or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.