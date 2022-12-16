Vandals strike again in the Hunter, this time targeting Swansea Football Club

Swansea Football Club has issued a plea to the community following a spate of vandalism offences at its home ground.

The club posted on their Facebook page this week that over recent weeks their home ground, Chapman Oval, has been subject to senseless vandalism. They’ve seen fires set under the breezeway and to our brand new synthetic cricket pitch and they’ve had their water tanks and irrigation systems tampered with.

There are reports a group of teens have been seen engaging in anti social behaviour including “unsightly artwork around the facility”. The club also said witnesses have seen the teens frequently sit behind the club house with one of them using a motorbike as a form of transportation and tearing up the training field area.

Police have been notified and the Swansea club is asking anyone who knows something or sees anything suspicious to get in touch with Belmont Police Station.

The club are very frustrated.

“As a club of volunteers we work extremely hard to keep the facility and surrounding grounds at their premium level and we are asking for help from the local community in bringing a stop to this ongoing damage.”