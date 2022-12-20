Ausgrid EV charging station to be unveiled in Newcastle today

The first of Ausgrid’s electric vehicle charging stations will be rolled out in Newcastle today.

What makes the power company’s charging stations different is that they are attached directly onto power poles.

Ausgrid has revealed its plan today to roll out 30,000 of these new charging stations across the country between now and 2029 with the very first one to be unveiled in Merewether.

The charging point at Dixon Park Beach will be unveiled this morning in partnership with Newcastle Council and charging firm EVX.

The other 29,999 charging points will be rolled out in urban and suburban locations as well as tourist hotspots and regional towns.

EVX chief executive Andrew Forster said the chargers, which will offer power at a flat rate of 50c per kilowatt hour, would make charging “more accessible and affordable for both residents and visitors to Newcastle”.

Richard Gross, Ausgrid’s CEO was in Newcastle today to officially open the charger and confirmed Ausgrid’s commitment to helping the community achieve an affordable, resilient and net-zero future meant looking at how existing infrastructure could best be utilised.

“We are incredibly excited to be delivering this innovative Australian first with the City of Newcastle and EVX. These pole-mounted chargers will help to address EV accessibility by providing chargers for people without home systems, and those traveling outside of their local areas.” he said.

“We believe it is our role as the electricity distributor to seek opportunities to help deliver innovative technologies for our customers, and we’re excited to continue rolling out this program across our network.” Mr Gross said.

Image: AAP/Ausgrid