Former Resources Minister Ian McDonald found guilty over corrupt Hunter Valley mine licence

Former Resources Minister Ian McDonald has been again found guilty for his role in granting a corrupt mining licence in the Hunter Valley.

Mr McDonald was investigated by the Independent Commission Against Corruption in 2011, who found he had acted in a corrupt manner, when he bypassed a competitive process and issued the lucrative licence at Doyles Creek in 2008.

He was then found guilty in the Supreme Court of NSW and sentenced to ten years in gaol in 2017, but that was overturned in the Court of Criminal Appeal in 2019, who ordered a re-trial.

That re-trial has wrapped up on Tuesday, where Mr McDonald was again found guilty and will be sentenced next year.

Mr McDonald was also found guilty of misconduct in public office, on further charges relating to his granting of a coal-exploration licence at Cherrydale Park, in the Bylong Valley, which was owned by the family of Former colleague Eddie Obeid, who is also serving a gaol term for other corruption offences.

Image: Joel Carrett/AAP.