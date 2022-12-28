Newcastle Jets move up on the ladder after win against Adelaide

The Newcastle Jets have jumped five places on the A-League men’s standings after a win over Adelaide United last night.

Newcastle won 1-nil thanks to a goal courtesy of a heavily deflected shot from Jaushua Sotirio 25 minutes in which ended up sealing them the win and three points.

The teams battled it out in sweltering conditions at Adelaide’s home ground with the temperature reading 38 degrees – they had drinks breaks every 15 minutes which Jets Coach Arthur Papas believed worked to their advantage.

There are now only five points separating second place and second last on the ladder.

Newcastle has a busy couple of weeks ahead, the men next face Sydney FC at McDonald Jones Stadium this Sunday, New Years Day.

The women’s side are playing on Sunday as well, they’re up against Adelaide United at No.2 Sportsground in Newcastle.