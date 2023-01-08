Woman charged after stabbing on Central Coast

A woman will face Newcastle Court today after allegedly stabbing two people on the Central Coast overnight.

Emergency services were called to an address in Kanwal at around 9.30pm following reports of a stabbing.

A 28 -year -old man and 31 -year- old woman were treated for multiple stab wounds at the scene before being airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital

Following investigations police arrested a 29- year- old woman at a Wyong unit in the early hours of this morning.

She has been charged with two counts of wound person with intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police allege the man and woman are known to each other.