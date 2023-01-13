Bonza given the green light to take off from Newcastle

Novocastrians will soon be able to fly direct to tropical north Queensland now that new airline Bonza has been given the green light to fly.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) granted the new budget airline its Air Operator’s Certificate – the low-cost carrier announced it would be flying to the Sunshine Coast and Whitsundays almost one year ago but has hit a few roadblocks since resulting in their delay in being able to start.

Bonza will have an initial vase on the Sunshine Coast and focus on regional routes that are underserviced.

It’s the first new high-capacity entrant into the Australian market since the launch of Tiger Airways over 15 years ago.

Bonza will connect Newcastle Airport to the Sunshine Coast with four flights per week and to the Whitsundays Coast twice weekly.

Newcastle Airport CEO Dr Peter Cock said it’s exciting for the people of our region, and for the team at Bonza who have been working hard to get the airline ready for take-off.

“This is great news for our region and will provide greater connectivity from the Hunter to two in-demand holiday spots in Queensland.

“We know the people of our region love these popular leisure destinations, and thanks to Bonza they’ll be able to get there with less stress and at a low cost.”

Bonza have a digital only approach which means their app is the only place to book flights and check in, and Dr Peter Cock is encouraging people to get their thumbs out and download it today.

“Download the app so you’re ready to book your flights when they go on sale and stay tuned for more news on when flights will commence.”