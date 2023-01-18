Residents hold down driver after she crashed car into the front yard of Singleton home

Members of the public performed a citizens arrest last night after a driver crashed her car into the front yard of a home at Singleton.

Police were conducting enforcement duties on Darlington Road at about 5pm yesterday when they detected a Holden sedan traveling at speed. Officers attemtped to stop the vehicle but it didn’t pull over so a pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle continued to travel at speeds no less than 100km/hr so officers terminated the pursuit due to the risk to public safety.

A short time later, police were alerted to the car crashing into the front yard of a home on Greenwood Avenue.

The female driver was held down by residents until police arrived so she couldn’t run from the scene.

The 33-year-old was arrested and taken back to Singleton Police Station where she was hit with numerous charges including exceeding the speed limit, possess prohibited drug, police pursuit, drive dangerously, drive whilst license cancelled and use motorvehicle displaying misleading number plate.

She was granted conditional bail to next appear in Singleton Local Court on February 16.