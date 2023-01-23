You can’t hide: NSW Police Raptor Squad new base in the Hunter

Criminals across the Hunter are today on notice with the NSW Police Force’s Raptor Squad now a permanent fixture to fight bikie gang-related organised crime.

Raptor has been expanded into the state’s Northern and Southern regions to target and dismantle organised criminal networks. Raptor North based in the Hunter, and Raptor South in the Illawarra will have 30 permanent staff comprising of investigators, Operations Support Group (OSG) operatives, and Traffic and Highway Patrol officers.

The new arms of the Raptor Squad will be operating from today.

Deputy Premier, NSW Minister for Police and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said organised criminal networks are abundant in regional NSW.

“You will not be able to hide, if you think you can go out into the regions and hide, if you think you can reach your tentacles out into our regions then you are wrong, Raptor is watching. Raptor is watching and if you’re going out into teh regions and doing the wrong thing, the only thing you will find is the inside of a prison.

“The Raptor name has become synonymous with dismantling organised crime in this State. Crime knows no boundaries, and as our regional communities continue to grow, it is critical resources are directed to where they need to go to disrupt these networks.

“Since July, we’ve boosted total Raptor numbers by 30 with Police now able to mobilise a Raptor North team of 29 dedicated positions and Raptor South of 25 positions,” said Paul Toole.

The Raptor Squads will work closely with the Sydney-based unit, along with additional resources, including the National Anti-Gang Squad (NAGS), NSW Crime Commission, the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, and other government partner agencies.

State Crime Commander, Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald said the Raptor Squad has a proven high-impact approach to targeting criminal groups and having regional bases will simply build on that success.

“Since Strike Force Raptor’s inception in 2009 and its establishment as a standalone squad in 2021, officers have made more than 7,500 arrests across the state and laid almost 20,000 charges for a variety of offences, ranging from the most serious and violent through to traffic and consorting,” Assistant Commissioner Fitzgerald said.

“Officers have executed more than 1,400 search warrants and seized almost 3,000 firearms, and close to 1,500 knives, swords, tasers and other dangerous weapons.

“Importantly, we have seized more than $20 million in cash, hundreds of kilos of drugs, and other proceeds of crime, which hits these groups where it hurts most – their profits. The Hunter and Illawarra communities can be confident a permanent presence of the Raptor Squad in the regions will ensure a rapid response to any organised criminal activity impacting on their safety.”