Teenager charged over alleged armed hold-up at Marketown

Police have made a break-through in an investigation into the armed hold-up of a thai restaurant at Marketown last year.

Officers were called to Parry Street at Newcastle West after reports of an armed robbery – when they arrived they were told a male allegedly threatened staff with a knife and demanded alcohol before fleeing the scene on foot.

Newcastle City Police District officers have been investigating and yesterday at about 10:30am executed a search warrant at a home at West Wallsend.

During the search, officers seized a number of clothing items relevant to the investigation.

A 16-year-old male was arrested at the property and taken to Waratah Police Station where he was charged with robbery whilst armed with offensive weapon.

He was granted strict conditional bail to appear before a children’s court in February.