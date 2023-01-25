Teen Charged Over Alleged Early Morning Break In At Thornton

File Image

A teenager will appear before a children’s court this week, charged over an alleged break in at Thornton in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police were called to a home on Edwards Avenue around 2.30am on Tuesday where the residents told officers they had noticed a door left ajar and several items including a set of car keys and electronics were missing.

A vehicle was also found 15 metres down the driveway, wedged against a large hedge.

Following inquiries, a 17-year-old boy was arrested at a property on Parkway Drive in Thornton.

He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-people there, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, possess housebreaking implements, and enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence.

The teenager was refused bail and will front children’s court on Friday.