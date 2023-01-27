Police Arrest Car Theft Suspect Hiding In Roof Cavity At North Lambton

An alleged car thief was discovered by Newcastle police hiding in a roof cavity and arrested last night.

A home at Stockton was broken into earlier this week when a set of car keys were taken and used to steal a vehicle.

Officers spotted the stolen car and a man walking away from it yesterday evening on Verulam Road, North Lambton.

The dog squad was called in and helped track the suspect to a nearby address where he was located attempting to hide from police up a manhole. Police say the stolen car keys were also located in the room below.

The man was arrested and taken to Waratah Police Station.

He was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and refused bail to front Newcastle Local Court today.