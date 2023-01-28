Lake Mac Festival back with a bang this weekend

The Lake Mac Festival is back with a bang this weekend.

Kicking off with a free breakfast at Thomas H Halton Park in Croudace Bay on Saturday morning, the two-day event aims to bring the community together for some family-friendly fun.

There will be a full program of activities, live music, food and entertainment but the highlight will of course be a fireworks spectacle at 9pm on Saturday.

There’ll be vantage points of the bright display from Rathmines Park, Warners Bay Foreshore, Belmont Foreshore and Swansea Bay Beach.

Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser says the festival was always a highlight on the annual events calendar.

“Communities coming together around the lake to celebrate everything that makes our city a great place to live is what the festival is all about.

“It brings people together, supports local business and engages people of all ages in a family-friendly environment,” Cr Fraser said.

More information can be found on Council’s website.