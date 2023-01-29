GET TO THE EXPO

The Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo is on for 3 big days showcasing the latest in caravans, motorhomes, campervans, camper trailers, tents, caravan and camping equipment, touring accessories and holiday parks all in the one great location.

There is free parking at the venue and you can bring your best mate along as well as it is a Dog Friendly (venue as long as they are on a leash at all times).

So gear up for your next adventure and speak to expert exhibitors, who are on hand to provide you with all the information you will need to get on the road.

2HD’s Richard King will be broadcasting live on Saturday so come and say hello!