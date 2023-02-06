Investigation underway after woman falls from balcony in Newcastle

A special police investigation is underway after a woman plunged from a balcony in Newcastle’s inner-city yesterday morning.

At about 6:20am, police were called to The Esplanade in Newcastle following reports a woman was on a balcony.

Newcastle City Police District officers attended and attempted to communicate with the 45-year-old woman before she fell.

She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A crime scene was established with a critical incident team from Lake Macquarie Police District investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

That investigation will be subject to an independent review.