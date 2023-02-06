News

Investigation underway after woman falls from balcony in Newcastle

A special police investigation is underway after a woman plunged from a balcony in Newcastle’s inner-city yesterday morning. 

At about 6:20am, police were called to The Esplanade in Newcastle following reports a woman was on a balcony.

Newcastle City Police District officers attended and attempted to communicate with the 45-year-old woman before she fell. 

She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition. 

A crime scene was established with a critical incident team from Lake Macquarie Police District investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

That investigation will be subject to an independent review. 

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X