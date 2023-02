Police are asking people to look out for a 14-year-old girl missing from the Lochinvar area.

The say Ayrlee-May was last seen at 2.45 on Sunday afternoon at her home Lochinvar and is described as about 165-centimetres tall, of Caucasian appearance and medium build with blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing blue denim shorts, black “stash house” tee-shirt and white shoes.

People with information should contact Maitland Police Station or Crime Stoppers.