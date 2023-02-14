Lake Macquarie Council considers big planning agenda

A proposal to increase the size of a residential subdivision at Cooranbong has been sent off the state planning department, after being recommended by Lake Macquarie Council overnight.

If approved, the Watagan Park development would increase by an almost 500 extra homes and a further 625 people calling the estate home.

The developer has proposed that council adjust height controls around the proposed town centre, increasing from three storeys to six storeys.

That proposal was recommended by Council at it’s meeting on Monday night and is now headed to the NSW Department of Planning, where if approved, it will then move to a public exhibition period.

Meantime, Council has sent another two planning proposals off for a Gateway Determination, both parcels of land at Wyee.

The first patch is along Hue Hue Road, which is currently zoned as Rural Landscape, but it is proposed that it be rezoned to Low Density Residential to allow for up to 50 new homes.

The second is a small piece along Bushells Ridge Road, where the former wastewater treatment facility currently sits. A report prepared for the Council says up to ten homes could be build on the site.