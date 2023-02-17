Master Plan unveiled for Cessnock Hospital redevelopment

Details have been released for the multi-million-dollar redevelopment of Cessnock Hospital.

$111 million dollars will be spent on a new two-level health services building, emergency department, overnight inpatient accommodation and theatre facilities, as well as upgrades of the existing building.

The master plan is on public exhibition with an information session set to be held at the hospital from 10am on Wednesday 22 February.

Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor says the Master Plan outlines key elements and priorities for the redevelopment, including how the new and existing facilities will be integrated with the existing hospital campus, as well as the improved access and connectivity to hospital services.

“Landscaping and connection with Country are important elements which will be considered as part of the design to ensure the hospital provides a welcoming and culturally safe environment.

“Consultation is also being held with key stakeholders including local health staff, local Aboriginal Elders and community, and Council to gain their vital input,” Ms Taylor said.