Hunter company awarded contract for early work on Muswellbrook Bypass

The long-awaited Muswellbrook Bypass is another step closer to fruition with the contract awarded for the early work.

The $366 million project will see a 9.3-kilometre bypass built between the New England Highway near Milpera Drive and north of Sandy Creek Road with a single lane in each direction to improve the connectivity between Newcastle, the New England Highway, the M1 Motorway and the Pacific Highway.

Other features of the project are a 376-metre-long bridge across Sandy Creek Road, Sandy Creek, Main North railway line, and a southbound exit ramp as well as southern, northern and central interchanges.

Tomago-based company Fenech Demolition has been awarded the contract for the early work.

The second-generation, family-run and proudly Aboriginal owned business is expected to be on the ground from next week.

Politicians from both sides were on the ground in Muswellbrook for the announcement yesterday.

“Today’s announcement is a real win for local businesses, for local jobs and our local indigenous communities,” said Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell.

“This project will keep the Hunter moving forward by safety and cutting congestion for the 10,000 motorists, including a significant number of heavy vehicles, who use this route each day.”

Federal Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi said “this project will reduce travel time along this major transportation artery and improve the connection between Newcastle and the New England Highway, M1 Motorway and the Pacific Highway.”

Fenech Demolition managing director Julian Fenech said they have already secured other work in the Hunter and they’re pleased to be a part of this project as well.

“Being a Wanaruah first nations man I am proud to be part of this project.

“The people of the Wanaruah Nation will benefit from this contract, which helps ensure they play a part in the benefits that will flow from the project.”

Next steps for the bypass will involve inviting companies who have registered their interest to participate in the following Expression of Interest stage, before Transport for NSW develops a shortlist of tenderers by mid-year.