Have you seen 12-year-old Kira Jurd?

Hunter Valley Police have issued an appeal to help locate a missing 12-year-old girl.

Kira Jurd was last sighted on Cessnock Road at Abermain on Monday 27 February, when she was wearing a Cessnock High School uniform, black shorts, black shirt and a backpack.

She is described as being Caucasian in appearance, being of fair complexion, approximately 160-165 centimetres tall, of thin build, with blonde/pink hair and blue eyes.

Police believe she may be in the Charlestown, Belmont, Gateshead or Swansea areas.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.