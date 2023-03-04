$46K raised for local charities at Newcastle Stakes

The annual International Women’s Day Luncheon at Newcastle Racecourse raised a huge $46,844 yesterday.

Each year the luncheon supports two local charities who share in the proceeds of the event.

This year EquiEnergy Youth and Mosaic Multicultural Connections shared in the total receiving just over $23,000 each to go towards the incredible work they do in the Hunter.

EquiEnergy Youth is a not for profit charity whose aim is to improve mental health outcomes for the community by reducing instances of psychological distress, self harm and the risk of suicide in young people. They do that through delivering evidence based mental health coaching, education and awareness as well as a host of other services.

Mosaic Multicultural Connections assists people across the Newcastle and Hunter, Lake Macquarie, Central Coast, New England and North West regions from migrant, refugee and multicultural backgrounds. They have been helping people who recently migrated to Australia and those already here for more than 40 years.

CEO of Newcastle Racecourse Duane Dowell is ecstatic with the result.

“Apart from some outstanding racing for Newcastle Stakes Day, our International Women’s Day Luncheon was an amazing success.

“We raised more than $46,000 for two wonderful local charities. I can’t thank everyone enough for supporting the day to make it the success that it was,” he said.

The event coincided with Newcastle Stakes Day, the launch of the renamed Newmarket.

The main $200,000 Newcastle Stakes race was hotly contested with plenty of local contenders in the mix.

Newcastle horse trainer Kris Lees had two hopefuls in the running – Gem Song ran in second place and Bellatrix Black crossed the line in fifth.

Sam Kavanagh’s Aramayo ridden by Ashley Morgan came in fourth and Paul Perry’s Pandano finished near the back of the pack.

The locals were all beaten by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott’s Cross Talk.