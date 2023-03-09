How to get to the Newcastle 500 this weekend

With huge crowds expected to flock to Newcastle this weekend for the Supercars 500 event, spectators are being urged to leave the car at home.

Major changes and road closures will be in place across the city until Monday, and coupled with limited parking availability near the track, public transport is the way to go.

A Newcastle 500 ticket gets you free travel on any of the additional train, bus, ferry and light rail services running on all three event days.

The closest stop to the circuit by train is Newcastle Interchange, by bus it’ll be Bolton Street, or if you’re travelling on either the light rail or ferry it will be Queens Wharf.

There are some changes this time around compared to when the event was last held in 2019. The shuttle bus which transported attendees from McDonald Jones Stadium to the race track will not be operating this year.

Road closures, local access and parking restrictions are as follows:

From 7am Tuesday 28 February to 5pm Friday 17 March: closure of Warf Road between Nobbys Road to Pasha Way

From 4am Sunday 5 to 6am Tuesday 14 March: roads east of Watt St along the racetrack will operate under one-way traffic conditions. Parking along the racing circuit is strictly prohibited

From 7am Wednesday 8 March to 6pm Monday 13 March: Closure of Wharf Road between Argyle Street and Watt Street

From 5am Sunday 5 March to 11pm Tuesday 14 March: Closure of Reserve Road/Watt Street between York Drive and James Fletcher Hospital

From 7am to 7pm Thursday 9 March, 7am to 10pm Friday 10 March, 7am to 11pm Saturday 11 March and 7am to 7pm Sunday 12 March and Monday 13 March: Closure of Hunter Street and Scott Street (eastbound) between Darby Street and Murray Avenue

From 7am to 7pm daily from Friday 10 to Sunday 12 March: Westbound lanes of Scott Street closed from Watt Street to Wolfe Street, Newcomen Street north of Hunter Street Mall and Bolton Street between King and Scott Streets

From 7am to 7pm daily Friday 10, Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 March: Church Street closed between Newcomen and Watt Streets

From 7am to 7pm each day on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 March: Closure of roads north of King Street including sections of Brown, Perkins, Thorn and Newcomen Streets

From 7am to 7pm daily Friday 10 to Sunday 12 March: all roads east of Bolton Street will close. You cannot drive your vehicle on roads in the circuit during race hours. Outside of race hours access in and out of the circuit across Watt Street is via King Street (entry only) and Scott Street (exit only) for Official Supercars Vehicle Access Passholders or rideshare vehicles only.

Traffic controllers will be on-site to permit residents through the closure points for access to properties on Scott Street and nearby roads. Access properties on Scott Street between Newcomen Street and Brown Street via Wolfe Street or Newcomen Street from King Street. Access properties on Scott Street between Watt Street and Newcomen Street via Bolton Street from King Street.

Special event clearways are in place for track construction and will continue for the event weekend, starting from 5am Friday 10 March and run until 11pm Sunday 12 March 2023. Motorists are advised to check signs before parking as vehicles in special event clearways will be towed and fines apply.