Hunter New England and Central Coast to be home to four Medicare funded Urgent Care Clinics

The Federal Government have officially confirmed where the Medicare funded Urgent Care Clinics will be located.

Ahead of the election in May last year, the clinics were announced by the now Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Cessnock, where one of fifty was promised for the region.

On Friday it was revealed, across the Hunter New England Central Coast Primary Health Network, they will be established in Cessnock, Wyong, Gosford and Tamworth, providing bulk-billed health care seven days per week for non-urgent matters.

It’s hoped the clinics will take pressure of Emergency Departments which have been under the pump.

Hunter New England Central Coast Primary Health Network CEO Richard Nankervis says the clinics will provide additional care options for people across the region.

“The new model of care will make it easier for our communities to see a healthcare professional when they have an urgent, but not life-threatening, medical need, while simultaneously reducing pressure on the hospital system.

“We know that almost half of all presentations to hospital emergency departments are not actual emergencies, but in many cases presentations by people who are unable to see a GP or unable to afford the medical attention they needed.

“The bulk-billed Urgent Care Clinics will ensure that those with an illness or injury can access the care they need, when they need it,” Mr Nankervis said.

It’s expected the clinics will take three years to roll our nationally, but 14 of the promised 50 will be delivered in New South Wales from July 1 this year.