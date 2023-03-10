The 2023 Repco Supercars Championship hits the streets of Newcastle, launching the season with the next generation of Supercars making their much-anticipated debut! It’s Camaro vs Mustang on track for the first time, marking the start of a new era for the sport.

Nestled between the city and the surf, the Thrifty Newcastle 500 event promises to be a sporting spectacle like no other! From 10 – 12 March, the streets and beaches will come alive with three days of full throttle entertainment.

Experience the spectacle and the sounds of Supercars racing up close and book a Grandstand seat or book a General Admission ticket and make your way around to the many viewing points of this scenic street circuit at your own pace.

ICEHOUSE will headline the opening night of entertainment on Friday 10 March, supported by enigmatic Noiseworks frontman Jon Stevens and The Screaming Jets.

Aussie hip hop royalty HILLTOP HOODS will headline the Saturday night concert supported by some of the best young acts in the country, Thelma Plum, San Cisco, Newcastle’s Trophy Eyes and Trials [DJ sets].

The entertainment does not stop there! The SuperKids Zone is open all weekend for the younger fans, there will be live music both Friday and Saturday nights, plenty of trackside activities and of course, spectacular aerial displays.

There is fun for everyone and kids 12 and under receive FREE General Admission with a paying adult.

Tickets at ticketek.com.au. Buy online now and save!

For full details of all the events across the three days .. check out Supercars website [HERE]