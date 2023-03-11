Swansea Channel dredging back on the agenda ahead of the looming state election

A dredging solution for Swansea Channel is back on the agenda ahead of the state election in two weeks time.

Labor says if elected they will ensure emergency dredging, which was scheduled for February, is completed as a matter of urgency.

The party says in addition it will support the current business case being prepared by the Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Office to implement a ten year dredging program.

The issue has been a sore spot for locals who have, at times, faced being locked inside Lake Macquarie due to the shallowness of the only entrance to the lake, oftentimes causing Marine Rescue to attend to assist boats who become stranded.

A number of sailing regattas and events have also been hindered due to the lack of action.