Very first Camaro vs Mustang race to get underway at the Newcastle 500 today

All the talk ends today when the first qualifying session and highly-anticipated race of the Camaro vs Mustang era takes place at the Newcastle 500.

During the practice sessions on Friday, it was Chevrolet Camaro driven by Brodie Kostecki that topped the time sheets in the final session of the event, followed by two-time defending champion Shane van Gisbergen and Chaz Mostert behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang in third.

Kostecki’s 1:11.4068s was the benchmark of Practice 3 only by the skin of his teeth, with van Gisbergen coming slotting just behind by 0.0557s.

The 11 Mustangs and 14 Camaros will be putting everything on the line in a 20 minute Qualifying Session this morning at 11:15am, followed by the first Top Ten Shootout of the year at 12:35pm.

The first race will be 250 kilometres and it kicks off from 3:30 this afternoon.