Popular function room at Hunter Valley winery destroyed by fire

A large function centre at one of the Hunter Valley’s most popular vineyards has burnt to the ground overnight.

Around 20 Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews from across the region were called out to Tamburlaine Winery on McDonalds Road at Pokolbin at about 9:30pm.

They arrived to find one of the buildings well alight.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze to the function centre which was completely destroyed – there are reports the fire is believed to have started in a kitchen.

NSW RFS Inspector Ben Shepherd says it took fire crews from both agencies about four hours to extinguish the fire.

“The building when they first arrived on scene was also starting to collapse so it only really gave firefighters the chance to be defensive and just put water on from outside.

“Some 20 crews battled that fire before it was finally declared as contained around midnight.

“Crews have remained on scene overnight and they will also return this morning just to completely extinguish the fire before Fire and Rescue can move on to determine the cause and the origin.

Thankfully there has been no one reported injured or hurt during the fire.