Woman dies after car rolls on M1 Motorway at Lenaghan

A woman has died after her car rolled on the M1 Motorway at Lenaghan on Monday morning.

Emergency Services rushed to the scene of the accident at around 10:30am, with reports of the incident.

At the time, NSW Ambulance confirmed they were treating a female, who was in the vehicle which rolled in the southbound lane, before hitting a tree.

However, Police have now confirmed the woman could not be saved and died at the scene.

The Crash Investigation Unit remain in the area, as they try to figure out the cause of the accident, which occurred as a deluge of rain hit the Hunter.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is being urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.