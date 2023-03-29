News

Body located during search for missing teenager at Stroud

Police have confirmed they have found a body during the search for a missing teenage girl who was last seen at Stroud yesterday.

A geo-targeted text message was sent out to those in the area on Wednesday morning. as part of efforts to help track down the 17-year-old.

About 10am on Wednesday, police say the body believed to be that of the missing girl was located near Mill Creek Road, where she was last reported to be seen.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

If you or someone you know needs help get in touch with Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800.

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X