Body located during search for missing teenager at Stroud

Police have confirmed they have found a body during the search for a missing teenage girl who was last seen at Stroud yesterday.

A geo-targeted text message was sent out to those in the area on Wednesday morning. as part of efforts to help track down the 17-year-old.

About 10am on Wednesday, police say the body believed to be that of the missing girl was located near Mill Creek Road, where she was last reported to be seen.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

If you or someone you know needs help get in touch with Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800.