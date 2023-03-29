Two charged over police pursuit across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie

Two people have been charged after leading police on a pursuit across the region overnight.

Around 12:20am on Wednesday, patrolling officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Lookout Road at New Lambton Heights, which they believed to be stolen.

It’s then reported that the driver of the vehicle failed to stop, resulting in a pursuit being initiated, but it was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.

As the car traveled through Kotara South, awaiting police officers successfully deployed road spikes, bringing to an end the chase.

A 22-year man and a 41-year-old woman were arrested and taken back to Waratah Police Station

The 22-year-old man was charged with five offences including police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, drive motor vehicle while licence suspended, use class A vehicle displaying misleading number-plate, and receive property stolen outside NSW.

The 41-year-old woman was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

Both were refused bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.