2,000 runners set to hit pavement, as Hill to Harbour gets underway

The 16th annual Hill to Harbour kicks off on Sunday, with almost 2,000 runners set to hit the pavement.

The 12 kilometre course will begin at Empire Park at Bar Beach and will see the runners head toward Strezlecki Lookout, down through King Edward Park, past the Bogey Hole, along Shortland Esplanade, past Newcastle Beach, Newcastle Ocean Baths, Nobbys Beach, then up along Wharf Road, through Honeysuckle and around to Wickham Marina and over the bridge to Carrington.

There will be a number of road closures in place so that the event can be held.

The race is just one part of a wider schedule of events with four others across two weekend, including a half and full marathon, as well as a fun run.

Newcastle Council says it expects the event to bring in around $3 million dollars in economic benefit to the region.

Image: Newrun.