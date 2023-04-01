Kline Street bridge at Weston to be replaced

An over $3 million replacement of a timber bridge at Weston is officially set to get started in the coming weeks.

The ageing timber bridge on Kline Street will be replaced by a concrete bridge which will also be built taller, making it more flood proof and in turn reducing the frequency of road closures due to inundation.

The bridge will also be built wider to allow two lanes to travel comfortably across.

Works will start around April 17 and will mean the closure of Kline Street between Swanson Street and Third Street for up to nine months

Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal says he is confident that the results will have a significantly positive impact for everyone.

“The severe load limit and speed road humps will soon be a thing of the past when the timber bridge is replaced with a modern concrete bridge.

“Not only will the new bridge be wider, it will also be constructed at a higher level to improve flood capacity.

“The new bridge will mean that road closures and isolation for residents on the western side of Swamp Creek will be much less frequent,” Cr Suvaal said.